VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VICI stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

