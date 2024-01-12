Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199 ($2.54).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,432.76). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($152,776.14). Also, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,432.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800. Insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 152.15 ($1.94) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.75. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

