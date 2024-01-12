Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

W opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.31. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

