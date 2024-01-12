Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $224.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.45.

SRPT stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

