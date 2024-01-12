Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Head-To-Head Contrast

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $1.85 billion 6.65 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -362.36 Westwood Holdings Group $68.68 million 1.51 -$4.63 million $0.46 24.67

Westwood Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TPG has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81% Westwood Holdings Group 5.59% 7.77% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TPG and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 7 5 0 2.42 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $34.65, indicating a potential downside of 13.06%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. TPG pays out -1,745.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TPG beats Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

