WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.54.

WEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $198.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

