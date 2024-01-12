Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

