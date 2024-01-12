Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $76.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $357,780.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,558,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,731,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $357,780.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,558,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,731,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

