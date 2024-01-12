Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

