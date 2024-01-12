Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.