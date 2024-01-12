Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after acquiring an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

