Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $499.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

