Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501,152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of WeWork worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in WeWork by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344,958 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WeWork by 1,393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,493,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in WeWork by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 1,437,248,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,900,605 shares during the last quarter.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

