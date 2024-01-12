Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.39 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

