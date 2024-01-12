Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.