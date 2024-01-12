Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 411 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

