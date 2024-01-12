Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

