Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

