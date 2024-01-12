Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 285 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,849,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $182.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

