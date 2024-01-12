Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

