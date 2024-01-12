Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,984 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,368,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after buying an additional 965,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

