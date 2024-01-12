Whittier Trust Co. Sells 464 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

