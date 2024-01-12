William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.67. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.