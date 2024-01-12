William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.11.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $485.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

