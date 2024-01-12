Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Julie Cameron-Doe Sells 4,407 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.90 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

