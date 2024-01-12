Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $56.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.