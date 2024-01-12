Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

