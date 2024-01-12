Zacks Research Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.56.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

