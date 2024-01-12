Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,114 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 391,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 150,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $264,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,400 shares of company stock worth $42,457,986. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

NYSE DASH opened at $103.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $106.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

