Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,114 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,400 shares of company stock valued at $42,457,986 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $106.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.