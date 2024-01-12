Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.