Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.