Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 667 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,812,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,832,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.