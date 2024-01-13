10,237 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of MKC opened at $66.34 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

