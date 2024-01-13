16,608 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,508,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

