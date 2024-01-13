166,081 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.