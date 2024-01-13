21,246 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

