3,183 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 2.1 %

IT stock opened at $454.21 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.26.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

