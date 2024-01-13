358 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

