39,456 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after buying an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.