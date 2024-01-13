3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $107.10 Average PT from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

