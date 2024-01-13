4,643 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.2 %

MSEX opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

