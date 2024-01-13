5,672 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

