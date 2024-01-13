7,546 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

