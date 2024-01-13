Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 60,233 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cricut by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

