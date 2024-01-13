Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 60,233 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.
Cricut Price Performance
Cricut stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRCT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cricut by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.