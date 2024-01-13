Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

