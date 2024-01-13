Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accolade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,435 shares of company stock valued at $937,696. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 29.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 54.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

