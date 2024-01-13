Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Takes $723,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.58 and a 200-day moving average of $458.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

