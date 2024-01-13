ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSEW opened at $0.85 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

