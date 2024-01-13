Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $145.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 462.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,122,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

